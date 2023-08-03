This summer keeps getting better for Brusly Middle student Maci Williams.
Less than three weeks ago, Williams, 13, became the youngest golfer to win the Louisiana Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship at Beaver Creek in Zachary.
Last week, Williams placed third in the U.S. Kids Golf World Teen Championships in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Williams finished with a total score of 221, three strokes out of second place.
“I knew I was playing well coming into this tournament because of the most one I had played in,” she said. “I knew I had a chance this year better than any other year.”
The teen said the third-place finish hasn’t sunk in yet. She reflected on the last several years, which helped her reach this point.
“It’s pretty cool because four years ago, I wasn’t anywhere close,” she said. “I played in this tournament and came out like 40th or 50th. My work ethic has improved, and I’ve been playing smarter, making it much easier to get to the top.”
Williams was tied for sixth at the end of the first round and moved to fourth place heading into the final round.
Because of her Top 3 finish, Willams was selected to compete in the Van Horn Cup.
The top girls and boys were selected to play in a one-day best ball tournament following the three-day championship.
“It was an amazing experience,” the teen said. “That was the most exciting tournament I played in, especially since I played with one of my best golf friends. She lives in Florida, but she’s always there when we play in big tournaments. Her name is Grace (Carter). She won the Worlds (tournament). I got to play in the Van Horn Cup team tournament with her, and that was a great experience.”
Williams said another one of her friends, Evelyn Artieta, a golfer in her own right from Denham Springs, provided valuable support to her throughout the tour.
According to Maci’s dad Brent Williams, Evelyn’s parents, Corey, and Emily Artieta, were also cheering Maci on until the end.
“She (Evelyn) cheered me on a lot, and she’s always helped me become a better golfer and stay motivated,” Maci said.
“She’s (Evelyn) 14, so Maci looks up to her,” Brent said. “Without her, I don’t think Maci would be where she is.”
Maci has been to Pinehurst for six years, and her dad said each year, she brings an outfit for the awards ceremony where the Top 5 finishers are recognized.
This year, she was one of those athletes on the stage getting recognized.
“Every year, she always brings her outfit for the awards ceremony, and we’re just hopeful it’ll be her year, and to see this be it, it was good,” Brent said.
“The things that the Louisiana Golf Association has done with specifically the age group Maci is in, bringing in tournaments that bring in big players, and they have things that the kids can enjoy. The pictures, videos, and Tik Tok stuff. It’s attracted really good competition to their golf tournaments.”
