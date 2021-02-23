Brusly track and field made positive strides last weekend to close out the indoor season with the state meet held at LSU.
Despite having a young team compared to the last few years, coach Trent Ellis said he was pleased with how the athletes competed.
“We’re very pleased with just having a season, after what happened last year,” Ellis said. “Megan Williams is a state champion in the 60 meters. It’s the third time in a row we’ve had a girl who won the state championship in that event. Our 4 x 2 team finished as the state runner-up and Hannah Pedigo finished third in the pole vault.”
On the boys side, Kalvin Skelton finished third in the 400-meter dash.
“Our team is really young this year,” Ellis said. “We had a lot of people who didn’t have any experience. “I’m happy they were able to get out there and get some experience to prepare for the outdoor season.”
Ellis said the team looks toward the outdoor season where despite having a young team, the goal is the same — to capture another state title.
“We’re preparing for outdoor and looking forward to competing and hopefully getting back on that throne,” he said.
