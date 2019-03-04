St. Alma Baptist Church of Lakeland family will host a celebration in honor of the pastor’s 11th anniversary.
The anniversary worship service will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. The preacher for this special occasion is Reverend Demetric Slaughter, pastor of True Worshiper Christian Center, Baton Rouge, LA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.