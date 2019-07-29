Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was contacted by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO) to investigate a shooting incident involving one of their deputies.
Preliminary investigation revealed that shortly before 7 p.m., WBRSO deputies were serving a warrant at a local motel in Port Allen.
“While executing the warrant, deputies interacted with a suspect at the motel,” said Trooper Taylor Scrantz, the Troop A public information officer.
“During the interaction, a deputy discharged his firearm striking the suspect,” Scrantz continued.
Sheriff Mike Cazes did not return a phone call to answer questions about the investigation, but law enforcement rarely speaks on the record about an ongoing investigation.
WBR Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Zachary Simmers offered little more.
“All I can say is that the State Police are investigating and all statements will be made through them,” he said, but added The West Side Journal would be provided with “an initial report…as soon as it is turned in.”
The suspect sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.
The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was contacted to investigate and gather all facts surrounding the incident. Louisiana State Police Troop A is assisting in the investigation.
This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.
(Editor's note: Few details have been offered by law enforcement agencies on the shooting, which is not uncommon during on ongoing investigation. The Journal will update the article as more information becomes available.)
