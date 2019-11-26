De'Jah Dorsey

De/Jah Dorsey

School: Brusly High School

Grade: 12th

Parents: Tischa Mitchell and Dion Dorsey

Grandparents: Diana Gordon

Grandparents: Lydia Aboagye

Siblings: Destine' Mitchell, Diondre Dorsey, Damyna Dorsey, Javaun Davis, Deven Hammond

Extracurricular activities: Band and Beta Club

Hobbies: Photography, volunteering, reading

Future plans: Go to college then work for for my older brother Deven

Dream job: Be an entrepreur

STUDENT FAVORITES

Subject: History

Teacher: Mrs. Loup

Food: Mac and cheese with barbecue ribs

Movie: Pacifier

Actors: Van Diesel, Channing Tatum

Band/singer: H.E.E., Kehlani and Rihanna

Song: "Mirror" by Lil Wayne and Bruno Mars

One thing you can't live without: My faith in God

