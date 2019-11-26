De/Jah Dorsey
School: Brusly High School
Grade: 12th
Parents: Tischa Mitchell and Dion Dorsey
Grandparents: Diana Gordon
Grandparents: Lydia Aboagye
Siblings: Destine' Mitchell, Diondre Dorsey, Damyna Dorsey, Javaun Davis, Deven Hammond
Extracurricular activities: Band and Beta Club
Hobbies: Photography, volunteering, reading
Future plans: Go to college then work for for my older brother Deven
Dream job: Be an entrepreur
STUDENT FAVORITES
Subject: History
Teacher: Mrs. Loup
Food: Mac and cheese with barbecue ribs
Movie: Pacifier
Actors: Van Diesel, Channing Tatum
Band/singer: H.E.E., Kehlani and Rihanna
Song: "Mirror" by Lil Wayne and Bruno Mars
One thing you can't live without: My faith in God
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.