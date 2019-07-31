Over $7,000 in school supplies piled up in the parking lot of Walmart last Wednesday, hopefully enough to provide for all of West Baton Rouge Parish’s students in need.
“Stuff the Bus was awesome,” said Teri Bergeron, the at-large member of the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board. “We have a way of making things happen in West Baton Rouge.”
“We may be the smallest parish in the state but our community sure has some big hearts when it come to our children,” she continued.
“It’s been a great event for West Baton Rouge since I got here,” said Superintendent Wes Watts. “…We’ve always had a great response from our School Board members, residents and local businesses.”
He said several local businesses came to mind immediately, Raising Cane’s, WBRZ TV, Walmart and DS Bus, which provided the bus to be stuffed and transported the supplies to the school where they are stored.
“To me, it’s a great example of what a wonderful community West Baton Rouge is, with everyone coming together for our students,” Watts said. “I know our families appreciate it.”
Bergeron talked about the value and generosity of businesses in the parish.
She said Team Turner from Turner Industries Group made the largest donation with $825, followed by Bayou Bistro at $350 and Hubben’s at $250.
Another big donation came from a non-profit organization, Needy of Greater Baton Rouge, Bergeron said.
“We had no idea that they were coming but they showed up with a truckload of supplies that we had no idea were coming,” she said. “That was phenomenal.”
Lots of individuals, including several School Board members, contributed to the effort, which Bergeron said was “just because it was good thing for the kids.”
“We had several people that came up and gave us $100 and some that walked up and gave us $20,” she said.
“Over the course of the drive, children had a lot of supplies donated for them,” Bergeron said. “At the end of the day, children will have their supplies when they show up for school.”
Students will return to school next week, Aug. 7, and Bergeron said she and the other volunteers will be preparing the supplies for distribution this week.
“We’ll separate the supplies by grade level and the teachers and the principals can go and pick them up,” she said. “Then we’ll let the teachers give them to the children that need them the most.”
“If a student shows up on the first day of school without supplies, we’ll have them for them,” Berthelot said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.