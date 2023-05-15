Most of the most important people in my life are the people who take care of my children. Levar and I have two girls, ages 4 and 7. Lillian Charlotte is in the first grade at Brusly Elementary School this year, so we try to be as present as the school will allow.
I have always highly regarded educators. I think it is safe to say that the nation joined me in seeing the extreme value of teachers when schools were closed during the pandemic. Parents were forced to take an unprecedented role in educating students. We all claimed that the impact of teachers was priceless. We all vowed to REALLY show our appreciation for them when we got them back into the classroom with our students.
Recently, during interviews for WBR Schools Superintendent, a question we kept hearing was “what would you do regarding teacher retention?” How should we demonstrate appreciation for teachers? Like any job, I imagine teachers need support, acknowledgment regarding their competence, and BETTER PAY. I believe we all benefit when our teachers observe that we are concerned about their daily experiences, too. I believe this yields a more engaged team member committed to successful student outcomes.
This year, I had the distinct pleasure of serving as chairperson of our PTO Teacher Appreciation Committee. On May 1-5, 2023, the Brusly Elementary PTO celebrated with “The Best in the West” Teacher Appreciation Week!
Monday, May 1, 2023, the week kicked off with students and staff wearing denim and boots! A general store” on wheels delivered BES cowboy hats, with a card expressing gratitude, to every staff member at Brusly Elementary School. It was fun watching many of them wearing the hats at our “Rowdy Roundup” that afternoon. Parent volunteers covered the classes, so the BES team could scoot down to the gym for some FUN! Walk-ons donated quite the feast for the occasion! Laughter filled the room, as the staff line
danced and sang karaoke. We also presented awards to teachers and staff, as voted on by colleagues.
Tuesday, May 2, 2023, the “general store” on wheels delivered Route 44 drinks to every staff member. The drinks were donated by our local Sonic. A parent volunteer prepared yummy popcorn bags, so a “snack stampede” passed through, too!
Wednesday, May 3, 2023, the “general store” on wheels delivered “Brusly Elementary PTO thinks I am the Best In the West” stadium cups, filled with chocolate and bandanas to every BES team member. For lunch, the staff enjoyed incredible poboys and chips, sponsored by Fat Daddy’s in Plaquemine. Also, one lucky teacher won a ticket to Wednesday night’s event hosted by So Sis, to honor teachers! She was able to make a custom bracelet at the event.
Thursday, May 4, 2023, parent volunteers served Canes boxes, generously sponsored by WBR Schools. Also, a herd of lucky teachers won gifts donated by local businesses. The drawings were live on the intercom.
Friday, May 5, 2023, the staff enjoyed a delicious “Breakfast Bonanza” (but in a box)! Parent volunteers formed assembly lines EARLY that morning to make parfaits with fresh fruit and yogurt. PTO also purchased sausage biscuits from Port Allen Bakery, cookies and juice. The “general store” delivered the boxes to everyone. Volunteers were greeted with so much gratitude, as we had shared such a special week!
West Baton Rouge has such a strong community. I MUST thank our sponsors for showing their appreciation for teachers:
Diamond Stars Sponsors: Attorney Brilliant Clayton, Fat Daddy’s, Haley and Associates
Attorneys at Law, Senator Caleb Kleinpeter, Studio Too, The Zack Simmers Family, Trenton Gordon
Photography, Walk-Ons Brusly, West Baton Rouge Schools
Gold Nuggets Sponsors: Jason Manola and Family, Jeff Bergeron, Olin Corporation, Sonic
Silver Spurs Sponsors: Attorney George Grace, Body Sculpt Barre-Brusly, Law Office of Brienne Griffin, Mingle, Olly Olly, Representative Jeremy Lacombe, Studio C3:23, Suds Laundry Services
Bronzed Boots Sponsors: Haley G. Clouatre, Nola Rouge
The generosity of the sponsors was so overwhelming that we are able to throw an ENCORE event for the staff (when the kids leave)! Let’s continue to find creative ways to express our gratitude for the outstanding teachers and staff throughout this parish. We truly believe they are THE BEST IN THE WEST!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.