Ochsner Eat Fit and River Road Press together announce the release of The Eat Fit Cookbook which is now available for purchase. Author Molly Kimball, registered dietitian and nutrition journalist, collaborated with award-winning chefs and restaurateurs to create crowd-pleasing, good-for-you recipes you can make at home. The Eat Fit Cookbook features more than 125 recipes, along with wellness tips and stories from chefs and foodies.
Inside The Eat Fit Cookbook:
• 125+ recipes for appetizers, entrees, desserts, snacks, sides, sauces and beverages
• 224 pages featuring an inside look at the kitchens of New Orleans’ most iconic restaurants
• Educational features including salt swaps, stock the perfect pantry, kitchen tools essentials, and how to choose the best oil.
• Essential ingredients and cooking tools to set your kitchen adventures up for success
• Featured recipes and content from dozens of restaurants, including Commander’s Palace, as well as local brands like Swerve Sweetener and Big Easy Bucha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.