1970: The 1970 Census, described as a “massive campaign,” will begin later this month.
2005: Acadian Ambulance opens a station on Court Street in Port Allen.
2010: The City of Port Allen announces plans to rename a street for New Orleans Saints football player Tracy Porter after majority of Village Street sign a petition approving the change.
2015: Port Allen City Council refuses to pay former mayor Demetric “Deedy” Slaughter’s legal fees due to an absence of invoices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.