1939: Sugar cane harvest, likely the best in the past 13 years, is expected to be complete by Dec. 20.
1968: Boy Scout Troop 171 provided “huge baskets of groceries” to six needy West Baton Rouge Parish families.
1994: Police Chief Adrian Genre said two men were arrested on drug charges, one for possession of crack cocaine and the other for possession of marijuana.
2014: West Baton Rouge School Board gets a positive audit from Postlewaite and Netterville indicating the board is in solid financial condition.
