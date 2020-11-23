Louisiana State Board of Home Inspectors has noticed a trend. As COVID-19 continues to disrupt the country, real estate professionals are trying to find new, safe ways to sell homes. But despite the economic hiccups and social distancing regulations, the real estate market has stayed afloat due to plunging interest rates. With open houses suspended in many states, realtors have turned to virtual tours in order to continue home showings. In fact, a study by Redfin recorded a nearly 500% spike in video home tour requests in March. However, virtual tours only reveal surface features. An in-person home inspection, conducted by a Licensed Louisiana Home Inspector, is designed to look beyond the first impression of a home through a visual inspection. That’s why the Louisiana State Board of Home Inspectors released their latest PSA, to educate homebuyers about why you should always “Inspect Before you Buy!”
Home Inspection Detective Work
Most licensed Louisiana Home Inspectors have horror stories of sellers attempting to hide signs of damage. Some of the most obvious tricks can be identified by an experienced licensed home inspector, who will investigate further. Experienced Home Inspectors are able to connect the dots and follow clues hinting at possible signs of property damage, making them one of the first lines of defense while purchasing a property. These professionals use their eyes (and sometimes even their nose) to help you identify issues beyond traditional indications of wear and tear.
With specialized training, the Standards of Practice, a network of peers, and continuing education, a Licensed Home Inspector (LHI) can recognize conditions that are co nducive to larger issues that may not be visible on a virtual home tour. A home inspection with our State Licensed inspectors helps you make a fully informed home purchasing decision.
What You Can Expect from a Home Inspection
A Louisiana home inspection will include the following:
1. A visual examination of the major components and operating systems of the property
2. An unbiased and professional opinion of the condition of the property
3. Documentation of significant visible deficiencies found on the day of the inspection
4. Professional recommendations
5. Specialized knowledge for a more informed home purchasing decision
Louisiana Law and Home Inspections
In 2001, the Louisiana Legislature passed a law requiring all persons performing home inspections to be licensed by the State of Louisiana. This mandate protects the health and safety of prospective homebuyers because they receive a thorough evaluation of the home and its operating systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.