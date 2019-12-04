The West Baton Rouge Museum will host its annual Holiday Open House this Sunday, Dec. 8, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
As with any south Louisiana celebration, there will be live music.
This year’s entertainment will be the West Baton Rouge Museum’s Blues After School Program from 2:15 p.m., followed by the West Baton Rouge All Parish Choir beginning at 2:30 p.m. led by Claudette Purnell and ending with the Old Time Music Open Jam. All of these events will be held in the Brick Gallery.
More music will emanate from the museum’s Juke Joint with an old fashioned record spinning of holiday music hosted by Teddy Johnson, the legendary owner of Teddy’s Juke Joint near Zachary. Teddy will begin spinning holiday tunes at 2 p.m. and continue until 5 p.m.
The beautiful grounds of the museum on North Jefferson Avenue will be buzzing with activity Sunday afternoon in anticipation of the upcoming holiday.
There will be a book-signing of the museum-sponsored new book, “Juke Joint Men,” by artist Ronald Trahan, who provided the art for the book.
There will also be warm cider, gingerbread and vintage games as well as ornament making and other holiday crafts.
The holiday event will feature tableaux performances, dancers dressed in period costumes, in the c. 1830 Aillet House.
The children will be delighted with a visit from Papa Noel that will provide a great photo opportunity, although parents will need to bring their own cameras.
Santa’s Workshop, normally referred to as the Museum Barn, will be abuzz with activity by Santa’s helpers who will be busy with blacksmithing and woodworking demonstrations.
For more information, call the museum at (225) 336-2422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.