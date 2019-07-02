The West Baton Rouge Sheriff ’s Office honored three employees as an “employee of the month” in three departments. Hannah Swarner earned administrative employee of the month, Johnquell Dreamerearned corrections deputy of the month, and Michael Dupuy earned deputy of the month.
