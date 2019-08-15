The West Baton Rouge Sheriff Office is asking for help from the public in identifying a subject that is responsible for stealing a number of laptop computers from Walmart.
The suspect took advantage of an unlocked electronic case and removed a number of laptop computers.
If anyone knows this individual they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 344-STOP or the West Baton Rouge Sheriff office detective Division at (225) 382-5200.
