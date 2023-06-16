A recent study conducted by SmartAsset named West Baton Rouge Parish second highest in the state for median income at $72,391 per annum. WBR is ranked behind Ascension Parish in this category, which has a median income of $86,256.
According to the same study, WBR Parish ranked as the seventh highest parish in Louisiana in “overall wealth” and sixth in median home value. The study pulled IRS Statistics of Income from 2021 US Census Data. Rankings given by SmartAsset are based on each parish’s investment income, home value and per capita income.
Calculating median income means pulled the middle data points from a set. It does not consider the gap between the highest and lowest numbers.
The West Side Journal recently reported findings from the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) report from the same data year (2021) which named WBR Parish poverty level at 11% and ALICE households at 24%.
Both studies have weight. Utilizing the same data set considered for the SmartAsset study helps to understand the whole picture. The 2021 US Census Bureau 5-year American Community Survey Data for average income in WBR show 22.3% of WBR households are earning less than $35k per year. Meanwhile, 26.3% of WBR households earn over $100k per year. It’s relevant to add 12% of the households in the $100k and above data set exceed $150k per year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.