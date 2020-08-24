Marco weakened into a Tropical Storm Sunday evening before its anticipated landfall over Louisiana. Tropical Storm Laura has strengthened and continues to move toward the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Sunday night, forecasters said Marco is expected to reach Louisiana's coast Monday afternoon and move near or over the coastline toward Texas Tuesday.
There is a strong possibility of 3-6 inches of rain Monday through Tuesday, according to West Baton Rouge Parish Government.
West Baton Rouge Parish Government said officials are closely monitoring the two storms. West Baton Rouge Schools are closed Monday and Tuesday. Parish offices are open Monday, with an announcement regarding the remainder of the week expected Monday after 4 p.m.
Residents are encouraged to prepare by filling sandbags, picking up loose trash and debris from ditches and stocking up on essential supplies.
Republic Services had normal garbage pick up on Monday, with service for Tuesday and Wednesday to be decided Monday after 4 p.m. Trash service is suspended in Port Allen until after the storms pass, Mayor Richard Lee said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.