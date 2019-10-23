At the October 17 meeting of the West Side Woman’s Club are hostesses Karen Cordell, Alice LeBlanc, Toni Hix, guest speaker Greg Patzer, President Lorry Trotter and hostess Edana Robnett. Hostesses not pictured are Ann Dugas and Jo Anne Bussie. Greg Patzer spoke about solar energy in the West Baton Rouge area.
