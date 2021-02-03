Can the Port Allen girls powerlifting team put the finishing touch on where it left off last season?
After a recent meet at Woodlawn High School, head coach Brian Bizette believes it’s possible.
The Lady Pelicans notched three first-place finishes, including the Outstanding Lifter Award which went to junior multi-sport athlete Raven Murphy.
Murphy finished the meet with a total lift of 715 lbs. – squat, bench press and deadlift – and led the pack in the 114-lb. division.
Top finishes by Sulma Camaia and Trinity Harrison also powered PAHS. Camaia led the 97-lb. category with a total of 565 on her three lifts, while Trinity Harrison finished with a 580-lb. total in the 105-lb. bracket.
The victory gave Bizette hope that the Lady Pelicans can win the program’s eighth state title. PAHS headed into last season a strong favorite to win the championship, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of last year’s apex meet and dashed Port Allen’s hopes.
“Last year was supposed to be our year … no doubt,” Bizette said. “We were the overwhelming favorite, so losing the opportunity the way we did was something that really hurt.”
He will have to rely on a freshman-laden squad to capture the elusive eighth state title, but he believes the young team can make it happen.
“I have a lot of young kids, and the more experienced they get, the more they will shine in the regionals and state because they will be able to correct the mistakes they made,” Bizette said. “This year, with COVID-19, a lot of kids aren’t lifting until the regional, so it’s going to be unknown until we get the results.”
Port Allen will compete in the regional meet, set for Feb. 26 and 27 at Denham Springs High School. The showing in that event will determine how many qualify for the state meet, scheduled for March 19 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum on the campus of University of Louisiana-Monroe.
While Bizette remains confident his team can capture the state title, he is trying to remain optimistic that it will not amount to another cancellation due to the pandemic.
“We don’t know what’s going to take place … I just hope they give us a shot,” he said. “Everyone is in compliance and everyone is doing their part to make sure everything is safe, including kids wearing masks when they’re in their group.
“They know that happens and what the outcome is if they don’t follow COVID protocol – they don’t get to lift,” Bizette said. ‘It’s a new time and a new era.”
