Zippers / Rita’s Closet Extravaganza Weekend Sale
Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 8:00 – 10:30 am
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
402 South Kirkland (River Road) Brusly
For over 30 years the Zippers / Rita’s Closet at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly has been an important part of the churches service mission by providing aclothing and household item thrift store. The Zippers / Rita’s Closet sellsclothing and household items, at much reduced prices, donated by the community to assist with the needs of our faith community. The Zippers also assist local nursing homes and the Council on Aging withclothing needs. The volunteers at the Zippers / Rita’s Closet would like to take this opportunity to thank our community for their continued support by their donations of clothing and household items. We are normally only open on Thursdays, but in order to better serve our clients, the Zippers/ Rita’s Closet is having their first ever weekend sale!!!!
Children’s clothing, adult clothing, large supply of autumn, Halloween, Christmas decorations and Halloween costumes and clothing. Cash only.
